Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target at $183.00

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $193.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.29. Pool has a 1-year low of $136.83 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. Pool’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $618,117.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,114,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total transaction of $855,855.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,251.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Pool by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

