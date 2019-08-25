Brokerages Set SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Target Price at $82.25

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on SINA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered SINA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ SINA traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 685,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.37. SINA has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 6.84%. SINA’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SINA will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its position in shares of SINA by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,177,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,698 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,078,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of SINA by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,451,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 547,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SINA by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,743,000 after acquiring an additional 398,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SINA by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,070,000 after acquiring an additional 345,678 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

