Brokerages Set SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $20.50

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Capital One Financial raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered SM Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 113.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $125,200,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $9.14 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $407.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

