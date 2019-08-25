Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,657,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,353,000 after acquiring an additional 655,723 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,918,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,467 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,882,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,976,000 after acquiring an additional 315,763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,809,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,439,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,106,000 after acquiring an additional 160,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

