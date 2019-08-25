BTU Protocol Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $21.88 million and $625.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003103 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.58 or 0.04924827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,450 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

