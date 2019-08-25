Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Receives $48.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,793,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 57.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,382,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,663,000 after purchasing an additional 873,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 178,945 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 839,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 124,654 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CBT traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. 373,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,314. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cabot has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $67.02.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.