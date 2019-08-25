Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Down 6.8%

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.91, approximately 1,291,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 673,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $675.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.90 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Caleres by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Caleres by 267.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 15.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

