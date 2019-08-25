California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $647.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will announce $647.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $643.40 million and the highest is $652.00 million. California Resources posted sales of $828.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow California Resources.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.43 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

California Resources stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $494.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 4.38. California Resources has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel bought 3,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,988.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,980 shares of company stock worth $237,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in California Resources by 232.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter worth $206,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.