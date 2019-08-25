Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.