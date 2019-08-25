CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CareDx reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $341,031.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,305. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 547,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.90. CareDx has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.