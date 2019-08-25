Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Capital One Financial currently has $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of CTRE opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $25.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.70%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 295.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 11,620.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,097 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

