Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

TAST has been the topic of several other research reports. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $322.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $368.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Sloane bought 13,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $89,793.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $125,998.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

