Carry Market Cap Reaches $20.55 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $20.55 million and $3.25 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.61 or 0.04949000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 2,550,046,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,861,758,163 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry's official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

