Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

