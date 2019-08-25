Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Raised to “Buy” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FUN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of FUN opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.86 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 939.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 122.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cedar Fair by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,675,000 after purchasing an additional 656,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,556 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cedar Fair by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 926,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Cedar Fair by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 684,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 205,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

