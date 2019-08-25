Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $8,964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 16,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $697,769.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 542,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,380.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,114 shares of company stock worth $47,542,550 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Chegg by 101.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Chegg by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 109,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth $77,000. KCL Capital L.P. raised its stake in Chegg by 100.0% during the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 545.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,024. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 445.00, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. Chegg has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

