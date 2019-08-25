ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.20 Million

Brokerages expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce sales of $8.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $8.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $32.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.85 million to $36.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $41.12 million, with estimates ranging from $31.48 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 144.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million.

CCXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

CCXI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,982. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 12,815 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $153,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 46,860.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

