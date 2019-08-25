Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.13). Chesapeake Energy posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of NYSE CHK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 46,440,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,412,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.43. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, EVP James R. Webb purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,439,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,071.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 193.4% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

