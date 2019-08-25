CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $19.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.59. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter worth $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the first quarter worth $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 90.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

