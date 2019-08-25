Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.07 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.64. 318,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $91.18.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.70 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 141.56% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $1,023,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $735,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 288,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.