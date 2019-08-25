Chronobank (TIME) Market Cap Hits $1.10 Million

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Chronobank coin can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00015273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chronobank has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Chronobank has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $40,163.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00258001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01318050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00097212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

