Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post sales of $108.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.09 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $101.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $427.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.75 million to $429.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $458.67 million, with estimates ranging from $456.99 million to $461.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 1,962.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 77,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $411.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.