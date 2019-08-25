Cindicator (CND) Reaches Market Cap of $10.38 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, GOPAX, Mercatox and Ethfinex. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and $153,432.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00257851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01319066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021252 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00097144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Mercatox, GOPAX, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

