Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 22,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 55.5% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 112,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

NYSE:C traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,056,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,013,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

