Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

CTXS stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,828. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,683,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $631,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,467. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 83.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

