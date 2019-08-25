Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Shore Capital dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,610 ($21.04) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,579 ($20.63) to GBX 1,590 ($20.78) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,618 ($21.14) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,551.44 ($20.27).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.79) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98). The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,348.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,445.56.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Lee bought 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,413 ($18.46) per share, with a total value of £1,794.51 ($2,344.85).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.