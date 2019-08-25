Cloudbric Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,116.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Cloudbric has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $11,116.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00258570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.01308624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00096787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,042,304 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

