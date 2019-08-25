Comparing Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Maxcom Telecomunic (NASDAQ:MXMTY)

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Otelco and Maxcom Telecomunic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Otelco has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -1.93, suggesting that its share price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Otelco and Maxcom Telecomunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco 13.40% 72.29% 7.40% Maxcom Telecomunic -24.46% -38.45% -9.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Otelco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Otelco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otelco and Maxcom Telecomunic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco $66.07 million 0.59 $9.47 million N/A N/A Maxcom Telecomunic $68.52 million 0.24 -$14.60 million N/A N/A

Otelco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Summary

Otelco beats Maxcom Telecomunic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

About Maxcom Telecomunic

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

