Condominium Reaches Market Cap of $129,776.00 (CDM)

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Condominium has a market capitalization of $129,776.00 and $1,245.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Condominium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Condominium has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Condominium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00257876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.01312045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020545 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00095539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Condominium Coin Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 1,607,137,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,623,114 coins. Condominium’s official website is cdmcoin.org. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin.

Condominium Coin Trading

Condominium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condominium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condominium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Condominium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Condominium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.