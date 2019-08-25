CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.30 Million

Brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to post sales of $228.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.60 million and the lowest is $226.09 million. CONMED posted sales of $202.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $955.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.32 million to $955.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $99.29 on Tuesday. CONMED has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $190,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,786.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $594,577.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,348.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,372 shares of company stock worth $2,920,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 142.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at $24,934,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 398,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 346.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

