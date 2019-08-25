Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,371,000 after acquiring an additional 841,019 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 607,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $583,401,000 after buying an additional 249,464 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 311,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,537,000 after buying an additional 144,254 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total transaction of $799,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,568.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $5.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.01. 1,514,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,144. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.07%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.