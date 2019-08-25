CPChain (CPC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $842,582.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $4.70 million and $842,582.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00907918 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 103.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

