Credits (CS) Market Cap Reaches $10.27 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Credits has a market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $877,650.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Gate.io and Mercatox. In the last week, Credits has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,892,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, WazirX, Mercatox, CoinBene, Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

