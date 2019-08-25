Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 324.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,364 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 701,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 116,540 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 898,007 shares in the company, valued at $40,410,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,400 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crispr Therapeutics stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 352,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,034. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 3.11.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

