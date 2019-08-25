Cryptaur (CPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $5.73 million and $13,027.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.04942258 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,357,747,134 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

