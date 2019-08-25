CRYPTO20 Market Capitalization Tops $21.40 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $21.40 million and approximately $377.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00005240 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.59 or 0.04977835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

C20 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,379,436 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

CRYPTO20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $10.39, $24.68, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

