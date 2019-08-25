Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

CPIX opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 million, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.15.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cumberland Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $34,447.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $25,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,066 shares of company stock valued at $44,319 and have sold 62,498 shares valued at $378,153. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

