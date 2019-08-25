Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.2% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.9% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,731. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

