Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Stock Price Down 6%

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) shares dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.78, approximately 839,724 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 811,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,960,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,370,000 after acquiring an additional 99,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,954,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,628,000 after buying an additional 5,708,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,569,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after buying an additional 1,712,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,315,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,701,000 after buying an additional 261,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after buying an additional 1,954,155 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

