Dai (DAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.72 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009683 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Radar Relay, OasisDEX and Bancor Network. Dai has a total market cap of $78.06 million and $11.72 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00254961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.01303564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00095090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 78,226,768 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kyber Network, DDEX, YoBit, Gatecoin, Bibox, Ethfinex and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

