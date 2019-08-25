DAOstack Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,914.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $1,914.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00253216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.01294757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00093948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000407 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

