David John Wilson Buys 40,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Director David John Wilson bought 40,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,169,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,195,190.18.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, David John Wilson bought 20,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,450.00.

On Monday, August 19th, David John Wilson bought 41,100 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,368.00.

Shares of KEL traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,819. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.64. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a twelve month low of C$2.53 and a twelve month high of C$9.56. The firm has a market cap of $473.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.05.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

