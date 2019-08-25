Decentraland (MANA) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $38.19 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, OKEx and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00258096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.01318307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021116 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BigONE, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, AirSwap, Kucoin, UEX, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Huobi, Upbit, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, Bibox, Mercatox, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.