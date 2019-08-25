Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.02. 2,603,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,911. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.21. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

