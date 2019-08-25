DEEX (DEEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,772.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $484,860.00 and approximately $1,772.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010854 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004040 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

