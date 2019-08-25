Delek US (NYSE:DK) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Delek US stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.65. Delek US has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

In other news, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederec Green sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $469,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $974,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,200,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,274,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 417.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,611,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,516 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Delek US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,788,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Delek US by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Delek US by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,970,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 104,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

