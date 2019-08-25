DEX (DEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,483.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $21,483.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. Over the last week, DEX has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00254961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.01303564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00095090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

