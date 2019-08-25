Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DHIL stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $124.57 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $437.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average of $141.51.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osmium Partners LLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.