Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.60. 1,778,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,531. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $201,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,096,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,165. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

