Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.28 and last traded at $45.98, approximately 7,870,776 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,953,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

